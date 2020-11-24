Sullivan County says it will not be able to contact trace everyone due to rising COVID-19 numbers

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Another Wabash Valley health department says they will not be able to contact trace everyone in relation to COVID-19.

LINK | The Vigo County Health Department says it can't contact trace everyone exposed to COVID-19

On Tuesday, the City of Sullivan's social media page said the county's health department will start to utilize state resources for contact tracing. This is due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

According to the post, they will prioritize caes based on age and risk factors.