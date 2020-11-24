Sullivan County says it will not be able to contact trace everyone due to rising COVID-19 numbers

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Another Wabash Valley health department says they will not be able to contact trace everyone in relation to COVID-19.
On Tuesday, the City of Sullivan's social media page said the county's health department will start to utilize state resources for contact tracing. This is due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.
According to the post, they will prioritize caes based on age and risk factors.
FROM SULLIVAN CO HEALTH DEPARTMENT Due to the increasing number of Covid 19 cases in Sullivan County, the health...
Posted by City of Sullivan, Indiana on Tuesday, November 24, 2020