Sullivan County road reopens sooner than expected

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Some roadwork in Sullivan County has wrapped up sooner than expected.
State Road 154 closed on Monday.
Crews were sealing the pavement between the state line and State Road 63.
Now, the road is open.
It was supposed to open at the end of the week.
The Indiana Department of Transportation said crews put all of the new driving surface down on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, all they had to do was sweep the area.
INDOT says the road still need to be sealed and the lines painted.
The will happen on Monday. During that time, there will be lane restrictions.
