Sullivan County road closed as crews clean up overturned dump truck

A Sullivan County road is closed and one person was sent to the hospitalized after a Thursday morning crash.

Posted: Jan. 24, 2019 12:18 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan County road is closed and one person was sent to the hospitalized after a Thursday morning crash.

It happened on County Road 200 South, just east of Hoosier Energy.

Police say the crash involves an overturned dump truck.

The driver of that truck was transported to Regional Hospital.

The extent of the driver's injuries remains unclear at this time.

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office asks that you avoid using that route until the scene is cleaned up.

