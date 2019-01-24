SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan County road is closed and one person was sent to the hospitalized after a Thursday morning crash.
It happened on County Road 200 South, just east of Hoosier Energy.
Police say the crash involves an overturned dump truck.
The driver of that truck was transported to Regional Hospital.
The extent of the driver's injuries remains unclear at this time.
The Vigo County Sheriff's Office asks that you avoid using that route until the scene is cleaned up.
Related Content
- Sullivan County road closed as crews clean up overturned dump truck
- Sullivan County Highway dump truck crash kills one
- Cleanup complete for overturned grain truck
- Crews respond after semi overturns in Vigo County pond
- Vermillion County Sheriffs Office strictly enforces trash dumping laws to keep county clean
- Sullivan County Coroner identifies victim of weekend truck fire
- Dump truck destroys overhead electronic sign on WB I-70
- Sullivan County Ambulance update
- Crews battle fire at Brazil trucking company
- New York man killed in Vigo County crash involving dump truck
Scroll for more content...