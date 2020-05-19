Sullivan County reports first COVID-19 death

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Sullivan County health officials say they've had their first COVID-19 death.
Because of privacy laws, officials are not releasing any other information on the person that passed away.
So far, Sullivan County has reported 28 cases of the coronavirus to the Indiana Department of Health.
More than 658 residents have been tested for the virus.
