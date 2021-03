SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Kids are waiting right now to be matched with a mentor, and that's why one organization is looking for help.

The Sullivan Lions Club is partnering with Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Wabash Valley.

It is all to help kids on the waiting list get matched with a Big.

The partnership has helped half a dozen adults sign up to be mentors.

If you want to become a Big and make an impact in a child's life, click here to learn how.