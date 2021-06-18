Sullivan County native advances in Miss Indiana Outstanding Teen Competition

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Thursday was the second night of the preliminary competition for Miss Indiana and Miss Indiana's Outstanding Teen.

The competition is taking place in Zionsville, Indiana.

News 10 is following three young women from the Wabash Valley taking part in the competition.

Wednesday was the first of three nights of preliminary competition.

The Miss Indiana Scholarship organization announced four preliminary winners.

One of them is from Sullivan. That is 18-year-old Alexandra Baker. She's a student at Sullivan High School.

She's competing for the Miss Indiana Outstanding Teen title.

The finals are set for Saturday. Click here to learn how you can watch.