Sullivan County mine set to let go of seven percent of its workforce

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan County mine has announced it is laying off employees.

On Tuesday, News 10 confirmed Bear Run Mine will layoff seven percent of its workforce. That is about 35 jobs.

A representative with the company told us they adjusted the workforce numbers to line up with expected production volumes.

Bear Run Mine is operated by Peabody Energy.

See the full statement below.

"We have adjusted workforce numbers at our Bear Run Mine in line with expected production volumes. Approximately 35 positions, or about 7 percent of the workforce, will be impacted. We recognize the hardship this difficult decision will cause to employees and families and have offered outplacement assistance and counseling to help minimize impacts.

Bear Run Mine opened in 2010 and is Peabody’s largest mine in the Illinois Basin. The mine sold approximately 6.9 million tons of coal to customers in 2018."