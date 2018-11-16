Clear

Sullivan County middle school students start Blessing Box to help others

Local middle school students are working hard to help others.

Posted: Nov. 16, 2018 5:47 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Local middle school students are working hard to help others.

The Sullivan Middle School Beta Club has started a Blessing Box.

You'll be able to find it at Beech and Court Streets in Sullivan.

People can leave items for those in need.

The club's work isn't done just yet.

Students also want to add a small mailbox so people can leave prayer requests.

The group is also planning to add a place for shopping bags.

In the Blessing Box, the group suggests leaving non-perishable food and hygiene products.

With cold weather here, gloves and hats are also needed items.

