Sullivan County man reported missing found safe after taking a canoe down Wabash River

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan County man has been located and is safe after he was reported missing.

Police told News 10 James Hand got into an argument with his family and took his canoe onto the Wabash River on Sunday.

He reportedly started heading south on the river, taking off in Hutsonville, Illinois.

Hand set up a campsite for the night along the river.

When he woke up around 3:00 a.m. Monday, the river levels were too high and he tried to leave the area on foot.

Police told News 10 he was found in Oaktown, Indiana.

