Sullivan County man faces charges after police say he assaulted a woman while she was driving

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan County man is facing charges after police say he assaulted a woman while she was driving.
It happened on Monday around 2:00 at U.S. 41 and State Road 248.
A witness called 911 and said the woman driving the car nearly lost control of her vehicle and hit the caller's vehicle.
Police found the female victim's vehicle at a gas station in Hymera.
She said she dropped 33-year-old Nicholas Orman at a home on Main Street in Hymera.
Police arrested Orman for domestic battery. They also learned he had three outstanding warrants.
