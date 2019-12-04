Sullivan County man faces charges after police say he assaulted a woman while she was driving

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan County man is facing charges after police say he assaulted a woman while she was driving.

It happened on Monday around 2:00 at U.S. 41 and State Road 248.

A witness called 911 and said the woman driving the car nearly lost control of her vehicle and hit the caller's vehicle.

Police found the female victim's vehicle at a gas station in Hymera.

She said she dropped 33-year-old Nicholas Orman at a home on Main Street in Hymera.

Police arrested Orman for domestic battery. They also learned he had three outstanding warrants.