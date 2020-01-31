Sullivan County man charged when police find stolen ATV in the back of his pickup truck

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A traffic stop earlier this week in Sullivan County has landed a Carlisle behind bars on theft charges.
On Wednesday, police pulled over 49-year-old Stephen McCarter for an equipment violation.
During the traffic stop, police learned McCarter's driver's license was suspended.
Police also learned an ATV in the back of McCarter's pickup truck had been reported stolen in Knox County.
He was arrested and charged with theft and driving while suspended.
