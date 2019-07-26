Sullivan County man charged after four-week-old baby suffers life-threatening injuries

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan County man is facing charges after an infant was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested 24-year-old Dalton Arnold, of Sullivan in connection to the incident.

The investigation started in May when the four-week-old baby was transported from Sullivan County Hospital to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.

Police say the baby had 'significant life-threatening injuries.'

Arnold was a live-in boyfriend, staying with the baby and the baby's mother.

Dalton was arrested on Thursday, facing charges of battery resulting in protracted loss or impairment and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury