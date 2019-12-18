Sullivan County man arrested on federal firearms charges

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan County man is facing federal charges.
Devonte Davis, of Carlisle, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Six Indianapolis men also face charges of illegal possession of firearms and drug trafficking.
Davis was previously convicted in Marion County on several charges including battery and drug charges.
This year - he was charged after being caught with a gun during a traffic stop. If he's convicted of the federal charges, he faces up to 10 years in prison.
