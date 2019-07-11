Clear

Sullivan County man arrested, accused of abducting, severely beating another man with a hatchet

Police say 29-year-old Michael Scott, of Shelburn, abducted a 28-year-old Sullivan man forcefully from his home.

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 6:02 PM
Updated: Jul 11, 2019 6:46 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

SULLIVAN/VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan County man is facing charges of kidnapping and aggravated battery.

This happened just after midnight early Thursday morning.

Police say Scott forced the victim into the trunk of a car, took him to a rural area, and severely beat him, at one point, hitting him in the head with a hatchet.

The victim was taken to Regional Hospital in Terre Haute, while he is waiting to be transported to an Indianapolis hospital.

Over the course of the investigation, police learned there was a female in the vehicle with Scott when the alleged abduction happened, but they do not believe she was a willing participant.

After the abduction, police say Scott battered the female, causing her to her jump out of the car near Harlan Road and U.S. 41. in Vigo County.

She reportedly waved down a passerby.

After the passerby stopped, Scott allegedly left the scene in her car.

The passerby took her to the Terre Haute Police Department. She was not seriously injured in the incident and declined medical treatment.

A short time later, Scott reportedly crashed the car near Boot City, on U.S. 41 and fled the scene on foot.

Using drones, and K9s, they found Scott on Thursday afternoon near Orgon Church Road in Vigo County.

Scott faces charges of kidnapping, criminal confinement, aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon, and intimidation.

More charges are expected in Vigo County. 

He is in the Sullivan County Jail on a $120,000 bond.

