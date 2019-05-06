Sullivan County leaders hear proposal for new jail

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Sullivan County leaders are taking steps to improve the county's jail.
It is struggling with overcrowding.
Sullivan County Commissioners had their regular meeting on Monday night.
During that meeting, Elevatus Architecture presented its plan for a new jail.
Elevatus was the architecture for the Clay County jail along with an expansion to the US Penitentiary in Terre Haute.
Two other architects presented their ideas in previous meetings.
The sheriff and commissioners have been touring jails across Indiana, looking for the best answer to their overcrowding problem.
They are looking to build a jail with about 180 beds, or possibly expand the current one.
The next hurdle would be how they plan to pay for the new facility.
Commissioners and county council members are working together on a plan.
