Sullivan County kids get an up-close look at wild animals

The wild paid a visit to a Sullivan County school on Wednesday.

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 10:40 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The wild paid a visit to a Sullivan County school on Wednesday.

Students at Northeast North Elementary School were treated to an animal show.

There were all kinds of exotic animals...from snakes to birds...and even a kangaroo.

It was put on by 'Zoodles Animal Education.'

Kids were able to get an up-close and personal look at the animals.

Zoodles travels across the country to bring the show to kids.

