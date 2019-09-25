Sullivan County kids get an up-close look at wild animals

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The wild paid a visit to a Sullivan County school on Wednesday.

Students at Northeast North Elementary School were treated to an animal show.

There were all kinds of exotic animals...from snakes to birds...and even a kangaroo.

It was put on by 'Zoodles Animal Education.'

Kids were able to get an up-close and personal look at the animals.

Zoodles travels across the country to bring the show to kids.