Sullivan County inmates help local community center through labor

For the past four months, inmates in the "back to work program" have helped with renovations. They have painted walls, replaced flooring and much more. Sullivan Sheriff Clark Cottom says this is just one of many projects they have been working on.

Posted: Oct. 18, 2018 6:32 PM
Posted By: Garrett Brown

FAIRBANKS, Ind. (WTHI)- The “Life in Fairbanks Township incorporated" group, also known as LIFT, has been hard at work. Members are making efforts to improve their community center.

The center will be a place for meetings and also have space for hunters to rent. Jen Petty with LIFT said though they needed some extra help from the Sullivan County Jail.

"Came into conversation with him and he got involved and started coming to board meetings and offered us this great assistance because we knew we had a big project getting things fixed up and getting the community center just looking and feeling like a place people would want to spend time again,” said Petty.

For the past four months, inmates in the "back to work program" have helped with renovations. They have painted walls, replaced flooring and much more.

Sullivan Sheriff Clark Cottom says this is just one of many projects they have been working on.

"We've had them throughout the entire county. They have been to every town in Sullivan County doing some sort of cleanup project," said Sheriff Cottom.

The back to work program has another bigger goal on top of working on these community projects. It allows these low-risk inmates to get some work experience in before their release.

"The intent of this program is to put inmates back to work and plant that seed that working is a way of life as opposed to committing a crime," said Cottom.

It’s a situation that not only helps these offenders get ready for life after release but also helps breathe new life into the community.

"Without their help and this partnership, we would have not gotten to this goal this year and probably not even next year either," said Petty.

If you would like to learn more about the Fairbanks Community Center, your urged to called (812)349-5438.

If you are interested in getting assistance from the back to work program you’re asked to reach out to the Sullivan County sheriff’s office. Their number is (812)268-4044.

