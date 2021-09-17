Sullivan County hosts COVID-19 vaccination clinic

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Sullivan County and Indiana Department of Health are offering COVID-19 testing and vaccinations for free. Folks can choose either the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Health officials say both of these vaccines are fully tested and highly effective at preventing people from getting seriously ill.

All people have to do is pull through the line.

The Indiana National Guard is helping to facilitate this process.

As cases in Sullivan County continue to rise, the county's public health nurse says this clinic was much needed.