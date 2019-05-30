Clear
Sullivan County murder victim identified as woman reported missing from Dugger area

Police in Sullivan County have released the name of the victim in a murder investigation.

Posted: May 30, 2019 5:45 PM
Updated: May 30, 2019 5:57 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Sullivan County have released the name of the victim in a murder investigation.

The victim was identified as 61-year-old Patricia Dorsett.

LINK | INVESTIGATORS CONTINUE THEIR SEARCH FOR SULLIVAN COUNTY WOMAN

Dorsett was last seen about a week ago with friends, just north of Dugger.

Police found Dorsett while they serving a warrant at a home in the eastern part of Sullivan County on Tuesday.

Police arrested 40-year-old Danny Wilson, Jr. and 40-year-old Renee Huffines, both from Indianapolis, in connection to the murder.

Wilson is facing a murder charge and Huffines was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, and aiding, inducing, or causing an offense of murder.

LINK | TWO CHARGED IN CONNECTION TO SULLIVAN COUNTY MURDER

