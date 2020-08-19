Sullivan County hit and run crash leaves two hurt, one critically

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are asking for information after a Wednesday afternoon hit and run crash in Sullivan County left two people hurt.

It happened on County Road 700 E. near County Road 350 North.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Heather Reeves and a passenger, Aaron Evans, were driving northbound when the crash happened.

Police believe a white pickup truck tried to pass the car the pair were in, causing the two vehicles to collide.

Reeves left the road and crashed into a bridge abutment. The driver of the truck didn't stop.

Reeves was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital in critical condition. Evans is at Regional Hospital in Terre Haute in serious condition.

Police are asking for you to be on the look-out for a white pickup truck with fresh passenger-side damage. You might see blue paint from the victim's car on the truck as well.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP or the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 812-268-4308.