Sullivan County Sheriff's Office hiring deputies

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Sullivan County Sheriff's Office is looking for deputies to join their team.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old.

If you are interested, you will have to undergo a background check.

The department says applicants must have no arrest with a felony or domestic violence crime.

Physical agility testing, aptitude testing, psychological testing, and polygraph screening will all be a part of the interview process.

The starting salary for the position is $39, 863.

