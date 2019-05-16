Sullivan County high school seniors receive recognition for future military service

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - With June just around the corner, a lot of high school seniors are getting ready for graduation.

Some of those seniors will take a different route and people in Sullivan County wanted to recognize them.

More than a dozen students from all three high school in Sullivan County have committed to join the military after graduation.

Organizers of the event say they don't see much recognition for the students who decide to take this path, so they wanted that to change.

This is only the second year for the send-off, but organizers say they hope to continue this for years to come.