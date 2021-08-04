Sullivan County group accepting donations for new pool construction

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about plans for a new community pool in Sullivan.

You can still be part of making the project a reality.

The Sullivan County Community Foundation is currently accepting donations.

Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb recently set a groundbreaking date for August 19. The new pool will replace the old, aging one in the town.

Town leaders told us the old pool lasted more than double its intended lifespan.

The plan is to have the pool ready for summer fun next year.

If you can donate, click here.

You can also send donations to:

Sullivan City Pool Replacement Fund, c/o Sullivan County Community Foundation

200 South 8th Street Terre Haute, IN 47807