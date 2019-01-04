Sullivan County food program receives new temporary home

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Sullivan County leaders are helping a food program continue to serve children.

We've told you before the 'Brown Baggers' school food program is looking for a new location.

That is after it was told it could no longer stay in the Shelburn Town Annex.

Sullivan County Commissioners approved a temporary location for the organization.

It is in the former Health Department building.

County leaders say the group can stay until it finds a suitable location.

They expect to be moved in by the end of January.