Sullivan County food program receives new temporary home

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Sullivan County leaders are helping a food program continue to serve children.
We've told you before the 'Brown Baggers' school food program is looking for a new location.
That is after it was told it could no longer stay in the Shelburn Town Annex.
Sullivan County Commissioners approved a temporary location for the organization.
It is in the former Health Department building.
County leaders say the group can stay until it finds a suitable location.
They expect to be moved in by the end of January.
