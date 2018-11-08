Sullivan County deputy saves 5th grader while working as resource officer

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley deputy is being hailed as a hero, and it wasn't because of the uniform he wears.
Sullivan County Deputy Carl Melchert was actually working off-duty as a school resource officer.
That's when he noticed a 5th grader choking.
Instincts kicked in and Melchert performed the Heimlich Maneuver.
The student had a piece of carrot lodged in his throat.
