Sullivan County deputy saves 5th grader while working as resource officer

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley deputy is being hailed as a hero, and it wasn't because of the uniform he wears.

Sullivan County Deputy Carl Melchert was actually working off-duty as a school resource officer.

That's when he noticed a 5th grader choking.

Instincts kicked in and Melchert performed the Heimlich Maneuver.

The student had a piece of carrot lodged in his throat.