Honoring the Badge: Deputy Billy Snead

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One local law enforcement officer received a special honor.
News 10 presented Deputy Billy Snead with an Honoring the Badge Award.
Snead works with the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.
He spent his entire career keeping drugs out of the hands of children and working to solve crimes.
The people who know him say he's a major asset to the community.
If you know of a well deserving law enforcement officer, you can nominate them for an Honoring the Badge award right here.
