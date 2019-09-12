Sullivan County deputies investigate rumors of a man with a gun at a middle school football game

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Sullivan County say a 'third party rumor' led to a police response at the Sullivan High School football field.

It happened on Thursday evening.

The rumor involved a person with a gun coming to a middle school football game.

Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom says police were quickly able to find the man that was accused of having the gun.

He was unarmed and fully cooperative with police and said he hadn't heard the rumor.

He also let police search his vehicle, where they didn't find a gun.

Police detained the man while they investigated, but did not make any arrests.

Officers are still working to find out the reason behind the allegations.