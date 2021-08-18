Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett's investigation to continue after his death

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A criminal investigation is continuing in Sullivan County.

Tuesday, the man was confirmed to be Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett. The criminal investigation into Tracy Tackett is happening right now.

State police say they will be investigating and getting any potential victims the help they need.

The new information comes after Tuesday's news that Tackett was found dead in his truck.

This comes after a YouTuber with the account name of "Expose Your Local Paedophile" posted a video of Tackett allegedly trying to meet up with a 14-year-old girl.

Police say since these allegations, Tackett's and the YouTuber's electronic devices have been taken to use for evidence.

"Our forensic scientists are going to go through that information. They're going to make sure that information matches up appropriately and make sure that there were no other crimes that were committed," said Indiana State Police (Putnamville) Public Information Officer Matt Ames.

He says more people have filed complaints against Tackett.

"We have received two additional complaints on Mr. Tackett, however, the statute of limitations has run out on those complaints," said Ames.

The statute of limitations is an Indiana law. It says once a person reaches 31 years of age and they have not reported a crime, the person alleged of that crime can not be prosecuted.

Both people who filed complaints in this case, fall under that statute. However, Ames says the original criminal investigation will continue.

"The original investigation that the Indiana state police was conducting on a possible crime is still ongoing," said Ames.

As the investigation continues, Ames says it is important for survivors of sexual assault, regardless of these circumstances, should reach out for help.

He says the help will be there promptly.

"Getting the help they could need could be very quickly...We're going to refer them to a counselor and once they set up their meeting with a counselor," said Ames.

He says if you need help, to call the Indiana State Police Putnamville post.

That's 1-800-742-0717.

We reached out to the "Expose Your Local Pedophile" YouTube channel.

They did not return our calls.