SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Sullivan County is making it easier for you to get a COVID-19 test.

The Indiana Department of Health and the Sullivan County Health Department are coming together to hold a drive-thru clinic.

It will happen at the Sullivan County 4-H Fairgrounds.

You can stop in to get a test until December 5. The clinic is open from 9 am to 6 pm.

Sullivan County says testing is available for all Indiana residents.