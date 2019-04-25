Sullivan County Sheriff's Office accepting applications for dispatchers

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office is accepting applications for open positions.
Sheriff Clark Cottom says they are hiring 911 dispatchers.
As a dispatcher, your job would be to provide services for law enforcement, fire, and emergency medical services throughout Sullivan County.
Sheriff Cottom said dispatchers serve as a vital link between emergency personnel and people in need.
Full-time dispatchers start at $14.62 an hour part-time jobs start at $10.72.
If you are interested in applying, click here or email employment@sullivancounty.in.gov.
