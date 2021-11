SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A four-legged officer and his (human) partner picked up some new tools and training to help them bust bad guys.

Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom says Deputy Justin Copeland and his K-9 partner Ace received a new set of wheels.

It's an equipment trailer that will be used to transport K-9 training gear.

Copeland andAce train other area K-9 teams.