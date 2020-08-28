Sullivan County Sheriff warning of counterfeit bills

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Across the Wabash Valley counties go through waves of seeing counterfeit bills. Right now, Sullivan County is seeing more of those bills.

Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom is asking everyone to stay vigilant. He said recently the county has seen an increase of counterfeit bills being circulated.

Cottom said they have seen a few small purchases with them. Like gasoline, cigarettes, or drinks. But, they've also seen the counterfeit money being used to purchase large things.

Cottom said someone selling their boat and someone selling their car have both been victims to the counterfeit bills. He said they just took the first reports only a few days ago.

Right now they have to believe it's someone in the valley who is circulating these fake bills.

"We really want to caution citizens as they are transacting with other folks. If you're taking in cash you really need to take a close look at it because there are people out there that are up to no good right now," Cottom said.

He said there are a few signs you can look for to see if you've given a fake bill.

First, he said the ink on real money is very crisp and clean. He said even if the money is old the lines on the bill are still very straight and not faded or running.

He also said fake bills will feel very smooth. He said with real money if you run your finger across it you will feel bumps and raised places.

You can also hold real money up to the light and see watermarks and different symbols only the U.S. Federal Reserve puts in. He said the main thing is to just be diligent.

'Before you know it you're left with a fistful of worthless paper. So, we encourage folks to slow down take a careful look at the bills hold em up to the sun, or hold em up to the light and make sure that you see the security stripe down through there," Cottom said. "There's a hologram on them. If you turn them the colors change on a bill if you actually reflect it in the light. So, there are a few simple things you can tell quickly whether or not a bill is real or counterfeit."

Sheriff Cottom said if you think or know you've been given counterfeit bills to report it to your local bank or law enforcement agency immediately.