Sullivan County Recycling Center helping dispose of tires with 'Tire Amnesty'

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Mosquitoes are in full swing and to help combat their growing numbers, Sullivan County Recycling Center is stepping up… with trailers that is!

Tire Amnesty Day is an event that the recycling center is holding. The goal is to throw out tires that allow the build-up of mosquito pools.

By throwing out old and unused tires, the recycling center is filling up a trailer to properly dispose of.

Saturday, the Sullivan County Recycling Center held their Tire Amnesty Day event and filled the whole trailer. Organizers tell News 10 the event was such a big success you can now have another chance to throw out those old tires.

The next dates are June 24 and June 26 from 8am until 1pm.

There is no fee to drop tires off at the recycling center, but you will need to pay a $2 fee to get rid of any rims left over.

For questions or concerns you can call the Sullivan Recycling Center at (812) 268-8637.