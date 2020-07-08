Sullivan County Public Library works to engage kids with reading program

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Staying inside during the COVID-19 pandemic may be hard for some kids. The Sullivan County Public Library found a way to help kids keep their minds active.

This is thanks to their four-week reading program. Kids age three to 10-years-old can come into the library, grab a book and craft - each week.

The kids can do the craft with the help of an online video.

The library director told us the library has adjusted due to the pandemic.

"Now that we've opened back up, we're starting to try and get back into having regular programs. They just look a little different. So yeah, it's been an adjustment," Jordan Orwig said.

The director told us there's also an adult reading program available.