Sullivan County Park and Lake Officials ask visitors to pick up your trash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) - Sullivan County Park and Lake is open but parks officials say it may have to close due to trash!

The superintendent at the Sullivan County Park and Lake says the beach is the busiest it's ever been but people are leaving trash.

Every morning, workers have to clean up what's been left behind. They ask you put your trash in the bins.

“Everybody we got is constantly busy out here so, when we have to spend an hour every morning picking up trash, that's taking people off our mowers, it's taking our housekeepers away from what they're supposed to be doing.”

Meanwhile - Fourth of July fireworks are planned at the Sullivan County Park and Lake.

The superintendent says they will keep an eye on state guidelines.