Sullivan County Humane Society celebrates 10 years with the community

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A local humane society is celebrating 10 years with the community.

The Sullivan County Humane Society spent the evening celebrating a decade of service.

There was a ceremony this evening at the Sullivan Civic Center.

Those at the celebration got the chance to adopt animals, check out some vendors and take their pets for a walk.

Organizers said they're grateful for the love and support from the community.

"We're lucky that we have a lot of support from the community, or we wouldn't be able to be here this long and we wouldn't be as successful as we are," said Julie Tow, President of the Humane Society Board.

This was the first celebration the humane society has held, but they hope to hold similar events with the community in the future.