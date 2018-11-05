Sullivan County FFA Project grows to completion

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Sullivan County students wrapped up a hands-on learning project on Monday.

The Sullivan FFA chapter and several community partners planted a cover crop plot back in September.

It's located behind Sullivan Middle School.

Now, they got to see what their hard work created.

"That's what this is for. It's educational. Because we want to share with the students and community members about cover crops and their benefits," Ailson McKain, from Sullivan County Water and Soil Conversation said.

The project is designed to teach students about the usefulness of cover crops, the importance of soil conservation, and the need for sustainable agriculture.

Several partners participated, including the Sullivan County Soil and Water Conservation District, Ivy Tech, and the Southwest School Corporation.