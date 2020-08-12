Sullivan County Corn Festival to go on as planned - without rides

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Changes are on the way to a popular Sullivan County festival.

Organizers with the Sullivan County Rotary Corn Festival say there will not be any rides at this year's event.

A post on their social media page says Luehrs, the company that normally provides rides, will not be able to this year - citing financial hardship. They said this was due to so many cancellations on their 2020 schedule.

Organizers of the festival say all other activities are still scheduled to happen as planned.

There is a $10 per night gate fee. A four-day pass will cost $25.