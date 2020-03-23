Clear

Sullivan County Community Hospital confirms first COVID-19 case

The Sullivan County Community Hospital says they received the confirmation of a positive case of COVID-19.

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 2:09 PM
Updated: Mar 23, 2020 3:23 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Sullivan County Community Hospital says they received confirmation of a positive case of COVID-19.

The announcement was made on Monday.

According to a hospital representative, the appropriate staff members that provided care for the patient have been notified.

LINK | CORONAVIRUS / COVID-19 - IMPORTANT LINKS AND RESOURCES

Details surrounding the severity of the case were not immediately clear. 

See the full press release below.

---

(Sullivan, IN) March 23, 2020: Regarding the recent confirmation of a positive patient testing result for the COVID-19 virus In Sullivan County Indiana.
According to Sullivan County Community Hospital administration, the appropriate department and staff members that provided services to this patient have been notified. According to protocol, the Sullivan County Health Department and the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) also have been notified.
Our top priority is the health and safety of our patients, team members and communities. We continue to review and implement our preparedness training protocols consistent with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Citizens are asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. Reported symptoms have ranged from mild to severe illness for confirmed Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure and include, but are not limited to, cough, shortness of breath, and fever. If you experience these symptoms contact your healthcare provider. As more information becomes available, it will be provided to the community.
For more information go to CDC website https://www.cdc.gov/ and the ISDH website https://www.in.gov/isdh/.

For updated information regarding COVID-19 and Sullivan County Community Hospital, please go towww.schosp.com.

