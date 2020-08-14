Sullivan County Community Hospital announces restrictions for emergency room areas

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - The Sullivan County Community Hospital has updated its visitor policy.
The emergency room will not allow visitors in the ER patient areas.
This includes in the ER waiting room.
All patients must be screened.
There are already visitor restrictions in place for the hospital and medical clinics. See the full list below.
- ALL patients and visitors must screen in the hospital Rotunda or at the ER reception desk. Temperatures will be taken, and all visitors must wear a mask.
- Visitors must be 18 years of age and older.
- Medical records requests will be taken at the front desk in the hospital Rotunda. Financial payments are accepted at the front desk or the SCCH Financial Center.
- Inpatients are limited to one named visitor during the duration of their stay.
- COVID patients are not allowed visitors.
- Outpatient Surgery patients are allowed one visitor. Pain Management procedure patients are not allowed visitors due to limited waiting space.
- No visitors allowed in SCCH clinics or offices except for a minor or mentally/physically/developmentally disabled patients.