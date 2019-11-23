Clear

Sullivan County Chamber of Commerce reminds you to shop local

The Sullivan County Chamber of Commerce hosted its 5th annual Holiday Market and Expo Saturday at the Sullivan Civic Center.

Posted: Nov 23, 2019 5:00 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind (WTHI)- The Sullivan County Chamber of Commerce is reminding you to shop local this holiday season.

The 5th annual Holiday Market and Expo was Saturday at the Sullivan Civic Center. More than 40 vendors and local merchants were on hand. 

Organizers say this was the most succesful holiday market to date!

Santa also stopped by to visit with families!

