SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind (WTHI)- The Sullivan County Chamber of Commerce is reminding you to shop local this holiday season.
The 5th annual Holiday Market and Expo was Saturday at the Sullivan Civic Center. More than 40 vendors and local merchants were on hand.
Organizers say this was the most succesful holiday market to date!
Santa also stopped by to visit with families!
Related Content
- Sullivan County Chamber of Commerce reminds you to shop local
- Chamber of Commerce hosts holiday party
- Marshall Chamber of Commerce holds open house
- Chamber of Commerce names next President
- Chamber of Commerce supports Vigo County Schools referendum
- Chamber of Commerce, volunteers spring clean in downtown Terre Haute
- Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce wants your feedback
- Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce focuses on advocacy
- Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce president announces retirement
- Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce Announce New President
Scroll for more content...