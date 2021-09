SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) -- As COVID-19 case numbers continue to climb, many clinics are popping up around the Wabash Valley.

The Indiana Department of Health is sending a strike team to the Sullivan County Fairgrounds. They will have both COVID-19 vaccines and COVID-19 tests available.

The clinic will take place on Friday, September 17th, and Saturday, September 18th. The clinic will take place from noon until 8 P.M.

No appointment is necessary to receive a test or vaccine.