Sullivan County Brown Baggers Food Program has new temporary home

The program needed to be moved after the town decided to put the property on the market.

Posted: Jan. 21, 2019 7:18 PM

SULLIVAN, Ind (WTHI) - An organization dedicated to providing food for people in need has a new, temporary home. The Sullivan County Brown Baggers Food Program moved into the Board of Health building in Sullivan. The building was previously vacant. Right now the group's in the middle of fund-raising for a permanent location.


Local prison inmates lent a hand in the move. Organizers say the new space is much better than what they had before. They tell us, "The space is actually a little bit easier to use than what we have here right now. It's feasible, we have straight shots, and we’re able to get what we need, load and unload and get food out to the kids."


The food program's previous home was the Shelburn Town Annex. They needed to be moved after the town decided to put the property on the market.


You can help in the search for a permanent home for the program.

