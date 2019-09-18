Sullivan Corn Festival underway

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - The Sullivan Corn Festival kicked off on Wednesday.
The four-day event runs through Saturday. It features live entertainment each night, food vendors, carnival rides...and of course free corn.
Event organizers say more than 1,000 ears of corn will be served.
The festival is put on by the Sullivan Rotary Club.
