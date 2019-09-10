Sullivan City Pool will reopen in 2020

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) – Residents in Sullivan can look forward to changes in the city’s aquatic features next year.

Plans are underway to get the current city pool back up and running. The pool has been shut down since 2017. The bathhouse will be made ADA compliant. A new pump house will be built with new pool pumps. You can also expect to see new concrete decking added around the pool. Mayor Clint Lamb told News 10 the slide has been declared unsafe and will be removed. He said a committee is in the process of raising money for a new slide.

A splash pad will still be installed. Crews are expected to begin working on the project in 2020.

The city plans on hiring a part-time employee to lead the aquatic operations. Lamb said this position comes with more responsibility than the former pool manager position.

“This is someone that can drive fundraising events, do public relations with the community, report to the mayor and the Sullivan City Council, and the Sullivan City Park Board…all surrounding the Sullivan City Pool and the Splash Pad feature,” Lamb said.

The city expects to have costs for the total project by the end of the month. Lamb said estimates are coming in lower than previous reports.

You can find the full job description here.