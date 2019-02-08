Sullivan City Hall reopens after partial collapse at a connected building

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new details after a partial building collapse in Sullivan earlier this week.
Sullivan City Hall reopened on Friday after it was closed and evacuated.
A structural engineer deemed it safe.
On Wednesday, we told you that a portion of the John D. Bodine Attorney Office collapsed.
Power and gas had to be shut off to the building.
That forced buildings connected to the attorney's office to evacuate and close.
