Sullivan City Council employees test positive for Covid-19: what this means for you

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)-- Due to the pandemic the Sullivan city hall has been closed with very limited public access. This has allowed business to still be conducted safely. However, now plans will change more due to three employees testing positive for COVID-19.

The City Clerk Treasurer's office has those positive cases. But now, since there are no city clerk treasurers physically working in the building, the August bills have not been mailed out.

Even though City Hall has been shut down since March 18, and all precautions were taken, Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb wants residents to take the pandemic seriously.

Lamb says, "But I think it's a prime example that, no matter how much hand sanitizer you use, no matter how much you wash your hands, or wearing a mask, or limiting public access, the virus still can spread."

Lamb says he is working closely with the City Treasurer's Office in order to get the billing information out. Right now the city hall is on their own phase one of reopening. As city hall reopens Lamb and other officials have made changes.

Right now Lamb says they are in phase one of reopening City Hall.

There will only be one city official or employee working inside the building at a time.

The only exception to residents coming into City Hall is to pick up a gun permit or a police report. Employees of City Hall would then meet you at the door. Both the employee and resident are required to wear masks.

To make an appointment with Sullivan City Hall you must call ahead and schedule.