Clear

Sullivan City Council employees test positive for Covid-19: what this means for you

Due to the pandemic the Sullivan city hall has been closed with very limited public access. This has allowed business to still be conducted safely. However, now plans will change more due to three employees testing positive for COVID-19.

Posted: Aug 6, 2020 5:47 PM
Updated: Aug 6, 2020 5:52 PM
Posted By: Brianna Shackelford

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)-- Due to the pandemic the Sullivan city hall has been closed with very limited public access. This has allowed business to still be conducted safely. However, now plans will change more due to three employees testing positive for COVID-19. 

The City Clerk Treasurer's office has those positive cases. But now, since there are no city clerk treasurers physically working in the building, the August bills have not been mailed out.

Even though City Hall has been shut down since March 18, and all precautions were taken, Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb wants residents to take the pandemic seriously.

Lamb says, "But I think it's a prime example that, no matter how much hand sanitizer you use, no matter how much you wash your hands, or wearing a mask, or limiting public access, the virus still can spread."

Lamb says he is working closely with the City Treasurer's Office in order to get the billing information out. Right now the city hall is on their own phase one of reopening. As city hall reopens Lamb and other officials have made changes.

Right now Lamb says they are in phase one of reopening City Hall.

There will only be one city official or employee working inside the building at a time.

The only exception to residents coming into City Hall is to pick up a gun permit or a police report. Employees of City Hall would then meet you at the door. Both the employee and resident are required to wear masks.

To make an appointment with Sullivan City Hall you must call ahead and schedule. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Clear & Calm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kids receive hands-on experience with tools and woodworking

Image

Lincoln Trail College unveils new process technology simulator

Image

First day of school for Indiana Connections Academy students

Image

New company to help entrepreneurs start and grow their businesses

Image

Local hospital reminds people to stay safe in the sun

Image

Cross Country Championships

Image

CANDLES Holocaust Museum launches resources to teach kids about Eva Kor and Holocaust

Image

Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

Governor announces new resources for help with mental health and substance abuse

Image

Vincennes University is working to keep students safe from COVID-19 ahead of the upcoming school ye

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 187752

Reported Deaths: 7770
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1084254909
Lake12315443
DuPage11804515
Kane9417301
Will8821341
St. Clair3753159
Winnebago3730128
McHenry3020114
Madison232073
Kankakee170868
Rock Island164933
Champaign159319
Peoria144535
Unassigned1349197
Kendall131023
Sangamon109633
DeKalb88429
Boone74923
Jackson67619
McLean59515
LaSalle59021
Macon51723
Adams4615
Randolph4407
Tazewell4388
Coles42220
Ogle3925
Clinton36617
Williamson3495
Whiteside32916
Stephenson3246
Union30622
Grundy2965
Monroe29213
Knox2791
Iroquois2509
Vermilion2182
Henry2161
Cass21411
Jefferson21319
Morgan2136
Warren1850
Bureau1612
Montgomery1537
Lee1491
Marion1430
Macoupin1423
Franklin1410
Perry1361
McDonough13415
Christian1264
Woodford1213
Jo Daviess1191
Effingham1181
Saline1171
Douglas1042
Livingston992
Pulaski910
Logan900
Jersey741
Clark731
Mercer733
Shelby671
Moultrie660
Johnson620
White610
Washington600
Bond592
Fayette583
Jasper557
Wayne541
Piatt520
Menard500
Cumberland472
Carroll464
Ford451
Gallatin451
Lawrence440
Mason440
Hancock391
Alexander360
Massac350
Wabash330
De Witt320
Fulton320
Crawford290
Greene280
Edgar270
Hamilton250
Marshall210
Clay170
Hardin170
Pike170
Schuyler170
Edwards160
Richland140
Brown130
Scott120
Henderson100
Putnam90
Calhoun80
Pope80
Stark70
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 69975

Reported Deaths: 3007
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion15152724
Lake7222273
Elkhart468079
Allen3695160
St. Joseph322479
Hamilton2572104
Vanderburgh180013
Hendricks1796105
Cass17609
Johnson1674118
Porter121339
Clark112646
Tippecanoe112311
Madison87265
LaPorte85029
Howard82965
Kosciusko82412
Marshall75222
Bartholomew74947
Floyd72945
Monroe69930
Delaware66552
Dubois65512
Boone64946
Noble63829
Hancock63438
Jackson5564
LaGrange54910
Warrick54030
Shelby53027
Vigo52810
Grant51129
Dearborn47728
Morgan44034
Clinton3883
Henry36519
White34910
Montgomery34321
Wayne33710
Lawrence33227
Decatur32232
Harrison30422
Miami2602
Scott25210
Daviess25119
Greene24034
Putnam2348
Franklin23113
DeKalb2224
Jasper2162
Jennings21412
Gibson2044
Steuben2033
Ripley1947
Perry17212
Starke1707
Orange16424
Fayette1637
Posey1610
Wabash1613
Jefferson1532
Carroll1522
Fulton1502
Whitley1496
Wells1442
Knox1400
Tipton1266
Huntington1193
Washington1171
Spencer1163
Newton11410
Randolph1094
Clay1025
Adams842
Sullivan831
Jay820
Owen821
Rush804
Pulaski751
Brown701
Fountain642
Benton600
Blackford562
Ohio564
Pike500
Parke491
Vermillion470
Crawford440
Switzerland430
Martin420
Union330
Warren191
Unassigned0202