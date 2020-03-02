Sullivan Beta Clubs to host Beta Bedtime Stories

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Sullivan Middle and High School students are promoting literacy to their community.
The school's Beta Clubs are now hosting Beta Bedtime Stories.
It kicked off on Monday with Southwest Schools Superintendent Chris Stitzle.
Every Monday and Thursday, a Beta member or administrators and staff will read a bedtime story.
It is designed for kids pre-k to third grade.
