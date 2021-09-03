It is Suicide Prevention Month - here's where you or someone you know can turn for help

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- September is Suicide Awareness Month and there are many local resources to turn to if you are struggling with your mental health.

Since the start of the pandemic, many people have developed anxiety and depression. This can be attributed to social isolation and economic distress.

According to statistics suicide is the tenth leading cause of death. Health officials are hoping this number decreases.

If you are having suicidal thoughts or struggling with your mental health, you can turn to The Hamilton Center.

It is located at 620 Eighth Avenue Terre Haute, IN 47804. The center offers treatment, resources, and various programs to all ages.

The chief clinical officer at the center, Emily Owens, says people struggling are, "able to walk in or call to make an appointment and be seen so that we can ensure that they get the treatment, the resources, or anything that they might need to assist them with their mental health.

I spoke with a father, Mike Frey, whose son committed suicide in November 2024. He is sharing his son, Cade's story to help save lives. He said his son's death came as a complete shock. He said he saw no warning signs and could have never imagined his son doing this.

It can hard to know how someone is truly feeling. Frey recommends people who are struggling to just reach out and talk to someone.

"I've talked to many kids and they just want someone to listen. Adults also. This goes way beyond kids, many adults are struggling also" said Frey.

If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health here are some sources they can turn to for guidance.