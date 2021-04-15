Suicide is the second leading cause of death in Indiana - a local group is hosting an event to help combat that stat

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Studies show that suicide is the second leading cause of death in Indiana - and the Team of Mercy in Terre Haute wants to help combat those numbers.

This weekend, you can let your voice be heard. The organization will host a 'Stand Against Suicide' event.

It will include a place where you can find multiple resources to help you or someone you know.

Team of Mercy stresses the importance of helping one another in our community.

"We want to shed light to such a dark subject. We want to make the conversation a new normal for us," Christina Crist, from Team of Mercy, said.

The event takes place on Saturday from noon to 4:00 pm. It will at Maple Avenue United Methodist Church.